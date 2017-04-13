COLUMN: Plenty of Easter activities on offer

With the weather forecast looking good for the Easter break, it’s a great time to get out and about as we have a cracking line up of Easter-themed events and activities.

Sherwood Forest Country Park’s popular Easter trail will continue until Easter Monday ,April 17, from 11am daily.

Costing just £1, it’s a self-guided trail to discover lots of fascinating facts about Sherwood Forest and Robin Hood.

On Easter Sunday, April 16, there’s the chance to meet some wonderful birds of prey courtesy of Go Active Falconry, in the shadow of the Major Oak.

Meanwhile, at Rufford Abbey Country Park you can pop in to visitor information and buy a trail leaflet for a £1 and set off to hunt for the giant Easter eggs hidden around the grounds and gardens.

Once you’ve cracked it, head back to where you started and claim a sweet reward.

At Sutton-in-Ashfield’s Mill Adventure Base, the Easter holiday activity club aimed at eight-to-12-year-olds continues until Thursday April 13.

Daily activities include canoeing, mountain biking, climbing, team games and more.

Advanced booking is essential so call the centre on 01623 556 110.

Across the county’s libraries there’ll be an assortment of ‘egg-citing’ activities, including at Skegby and Stanton Hill Library where there’ll be yummy eggs hidden around the library all month with prizes on offer.

On Wednesday April 12, Kimberley Library will be the place for three-to-ten-year-olds to make their own Easter chicks and on the same morning, Sutton in Ashfield Library will be holding its own Easter parade and Huthwaite Library will have an egg hunt and card craft session.

And until Saturday April 15, children will also be able to enter the Kimberley Library Easter egg treasure hunt with an Easter egg up for grabs for the winner. On the same day, there’ll be a session to make a little Easter treat box at Warsop Library.

Or if egg hunts and crafts are not your thing, why not take a stroll or cycle-ride along our vast network of public footpaths, bridleways and byways and enjoy the wonderful Nottinghamshire countryside.

