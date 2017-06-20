REVIEW: Star Wars Identities, O2 Arena, London

Have you ever looked up at the stars and galaxies far, far away, wishing to be a Luke Skywalker, a Darth Vader, or an Ewok?

Then why not head to the O2’s Star Wars Identities Exhibition for that experience?

Star Wars Identities exhibition at the O2 Arena, London

The main part of the exhibition is creating and shaping your Star Wars character.

Using a very hi-tech wristband you hold against pads, these will shape your character.

Going around, you will also see many representations of the Star Wars scenes.

You will have to make very major choices. Will you fall to the Emperor? What will you do if your planet gets destroyed?

Star Wars Identities exhibition at the O2 Arena, London

There are so many outcomes and it is very rare for you to have the same outcome as another person.

You can also use your headphones and wristbands to hear a narrator talk about the key elements of what a Star Wars character may be.

In my opinion, the exhibition is a great place for Star Wars fans.

You can discover who you are and your place in the Star Wars universe.

One thing I enjoyed was the remakes of scenes through models and snapshots from the films.

It makes you feel as if you are there in those scenes with the characters.

However, one thing I thought could be improved are the instructions.

The instructions, though clear, may be tough for some younger people to understand. I must admit I did struggle putting the equipment on.

Other than that, it was an exquisite place to be.

I would recommend you go to the arena to see it.

May the force be with you!

n Star Wars Identities runs until September 3. For more information visit here