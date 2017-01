Ramsey McDonald became Labour’s first prime minister on January 23, 1924.

Frisbees rolled off production lines in American in 1957.

Ray Charles, James Brown and Elvis Presley were the first artists to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

A House of Lords debate was televised for the first time in 1985.

Garages were legally obliged to display fuel prices by litre only, not by the gallon, from 1989.

Cricketer Graham Gooch scored his 100th 100 on tour at Cuttack, India, in 1993.