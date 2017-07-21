Your horoscopes with Russell Grant

Russell Grant here with your horoscopes for the week beginning July 22.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

You’re a virtual love magnet. If you are single, you’ll have your choice of admirers. Pick the one who makes you laugh. Are you already in a relationship? This is a great time to plan a vacation with your amour. Visiting a destination with a dash of glamour is strongly advised. If you have to take time off work, notify your employer as soon as possible. Your boss will try to make you feel guilty about going away. Ignore their complaints and keep smiling.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21)

Spending more time at home should be your first priority. Resting and relaxing with your favourite people will restore your equilibrium. It will be a huge relief to put your feet up and let your hair down. Money will be tight, so stick to a strict budget. If an income stream dries up, don’t panic. You’ll be able to make up for this loss in surprising ways. Achieving financial freedom is a matter of having belief in your abilities. Think about selling your artwork for a profit.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Your communication skills will attract favourable attention. A company will ask you to do create a promotional campaign or manage their social media page. Alternatively, you might get a sponsor for a podcast. Being paid to share your thoughts will be the answer a prayer. Your best friend or romantic partner will be threatened by your success. Don’t let their negative attitude keep you from pursuing success. You owe it to yourself to fulfil your potential.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23)

A moneymaking venture will allow you to buy a few more luxuries than usual. Take this opportunity to splash out on new clothes. Shopping for antiques, artwork and jewellery will also be fun. If you’re looking for a job, it will be difficult to find a position worthy of your talent. You may be expected to work excessive hours for minimal pay. Instead of joining an exploitive company, it may be better to run your own enterprise, caring for pets, plants or children.

LEO (July 24 - August 23)

Your star power is burning brighter than ever. Don’t be shy about asking for what you want. This is the best time of the entire year to apply for work, ask someone out, promote a creative project or launch a business. Your success is virtually guaranteed. Leisure time will be at a premium. At times, you’ll wonder if all your diligence will pay off. Instead of envisioning the finish line, focus on taking one step at a time. You’ll be less overwhelmed.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23)

Retreating to a private hideaway will be therapeutic. When you escape the gimlet gaze of a micromanager, your creativity will soar. Take this opportunity to develop a writing, music or design project. Don’t show your work to critical relatives who have always disparaged your artistic instincts. Instead, seek out fellow artists for feedback. People who sympathise with your desire to make beautiful things will be more supportive and helpful.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Working with a team will be lots of fun. You’ll gain renewed energy from people who are intent on giving their best. You’ll give the project an element of refinement that elevates it from good to great. Negative feedback from a stuffy traditionalist should be ignored. Although you’re always open to constructive criticism, you shouldn’t fall victim to hostility. Focus on improving your skills without betraying your creative impulses. Be your own cheerleader.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

You’ll command the spotlight, which is an uncomfortable sensation for you. It’s difficult for a private person to be on display. Pretending to play a role can help you endure this intense scrutiny. If you want a promotion, public office or a more prominent role, it’s time to go for it. It may be necessary to take a pay cut to professionally reposition yourself. Don’t worry too much about earning less money. The important thing is to do work that satisfies you.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21)

Travelling overseas will be exciting and energising. You’re never happier than when you’re exploring unfamiliar territory. This is a great time to visit a city that is known for its glamour. Beware of discouraging a loved one from pursuing their dream. Although you think their chances of success are slim, that’s no reason to fill their head with doubt. By giving this friend your blessing, they’ll pour all their energy into realising their dream.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20)

Indulging your sensual side is important. You have a deep appreciation for luxury. Enjoying good food, enticing aromas, vivid colours, uplifting harmonies and rich materials will be a welcome change from working around the clock. Sneaking off to a quiet haven with your amour will be especially fulfilling. A hidden enemy will try to undermine your success, casting doubt on your work ethic. Don’t worry. Your accomplishments speak for themselves.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

A close relationship gives you a new lease on life. It feels great being with someone who appreciates your unique outlook. In the past, you were raked over the coals for being a visionary. That won’t happen now, when your visionary approach will be highly successful. Friends don’t approve of your romantic choice. They want you to settle down with someone who is more conventional. Thank them for your concern and keep following your heart.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Improving your daily life should be your first priority. If you’re not happy with your job, find one that’s more rewarding. Do you feel weak and tired? Take better care of your health. Have you been pouring all your energy into thankless tasks? Change your priorities. Doing something nice for yourself each day will lift your spirits and improve your outlook. An overbearing boss could prompt you to launch your own business. Working from home will be fun.