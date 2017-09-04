84 people have died in Notts while waiting for an organ transplant

Eighty-four people in Nottinghamshire have died while waiting for an organ transplant over the last ten years.

NHS Blood and Transplant revealed the tragic number of deaths to mark Organ Donation Week and is now urging people to tell their families they want to become donors.

Hundreds of life saving transplants are being missed every year because families don’t know what their relatives wanted. Left to make the decision for someone they love, families often decide it is safer to say ‘no’.

The reluctance to talk about the issue is contributing to a deadly shortage of organs. In Nottinghamshire, there are currently 95 people waiting for a transplant. They will only receive that life changing call if people make sure their families know they want to be a donor.

Anthony Clarkson, assistant director of organ donation and transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “It’s a tragedy that people are dying unnecessarily every year in Nottinghamshire waiting for transplants.

“We know that if everyone who supported donation talked about it and agreed to donate, most of those lives would be saved.

“This Organ Donation Week, tell your family you want to save lives. A few words now can make an extraordinary difference. It will also make things much easier for your family to make the right decision.

“If you want to save lives, don’t leave it too late to talk to your family. In Nottinghamshire there are more than 383,000 people on the NHS Organ Donor Register. However if you want to be a donor, your family’s support is still needed for donation to go ahead.

“If you are unsure about donation, please ask yourselves as a family - what would you do if one of you needed a transplant?”

In Nottinghamshire there is a particular need for more black and Asian people to talk about donation. There are 20 black or Asian people from Nottinghamshire currently waiting for a transplant. Patients from these communities make up 29 per cent of the national transplant waiting list but they are less likely to agree to donate. Organs from people from the same ethnic background are more likely to be a close match and give the best chance of a positive outcome.

To support Organ Donation Week visit www.nhsbt.nhs.uk/get-involved/promoting-donation-hub/download-digital-materials/organ-donation-week/