A 90-year-old man has been cleared of historic sex abuse at an Ashfield approved school.

Dennis Young was aquitted by a jury on February 1 of seven charges of indecent assault on a ten-year-old boy, alleged to have taken place at Skegby Hall around 60 years ago.

He had denied all the allegations which involved a pupil who was aged 10 when he taught at the residential institution.

Mr Young, of Burton Stone Lane, York, had allegedly touched the boy intimately in the bath and bed.