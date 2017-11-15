A group campaigning to preserve Victorian character at the town’s brewery site has raised concerns about the next stage of development.

Members of the Save Our Brewery Site group (SOBS) say council planners want an ‘ugly’ modern design for a row of 14 four story homes – a huge development that will be the ‘epicentre’ of the site.

Group chairman Darren Warner said: “It will be the biggest building in Kimberley. Nothing has been built this size since the Victorian period.

“It’s very important that it’s dealt with carefully or it could be a disaster. it could make or break Kimberley.

“I can see it in my mind looking like a big modern horror.

“What’s the point in conserving all these listed buildings if you are then going to build this modern monstrosity in the middle?

“This is the epicentre of the conservatiion area.

“And it’s a conservation area for a reason – to conserve the area,” added Mr Warner.

Although no decision has yet been made concrete. members of the group say they have heard from a ‘very reliable source’ that the senior planning officer at Broxtowe Borough Council wants a modern design for the row of townhouses.

Mr Warner wanted to make it clear the group’s fight was not with the builders, Fairgrove Homes, but with the planning authority.

“As far as I can see the builders would rather go traditional becasue they can sell them like hotcakes,” said the protester.

“People are buying into a historic setting.

“We have written to the senior planning officer and given him our concerns, and we have spoken to every community group in Kimberley – everyone says it should reflect the place it sits in.

“You can;t have a modern building in a solely Victorian setting – it just seems ridiculous.

“We will be putting pressure on the planners to reconsider their views on this at planning application stage to ensure this new building, which will be the largest new addition and highly visible from Hardy Street, blends in with its surroundings.”

SOBS have fought similar battles with the last stage of development, and won.

They managed to change the design of the homes fronting on to Hardy Street, and the design of the detached homes behind the maltings buildings was also revised after they raised concerns.

Someone has recently expressed interest in buying the iconic tower building to convert it into one home, Fairgrove Homes has said.

A spokesperson at Broxtowe Borough Council said: “The council has not at this point suggested any changes to the scheme. The design merits of the scheme from a conservation standpoint will be considered as part of the application process, which is still at an early stage.”