A bigger office for a lot more clients

A psycotherapist in Eastwood is moving into the old Post Office building to expand his business.

Better than hypnosis’ has been in Eastwood for the last 19 years, but John Naylor needs a bigger office space due to an increase in demand for counselling and therapy.

He said over the last five years local demand for his service had increased by 50 per cent.

“There’s a lot of demand.

“It’s growing in this day and age. People are becoming more accepting of it and people use it.

“The growth is more in the last five years – I would say at least 50 per ent.

“My appointments have gone from avergaing six or seven a week to between 15 and 20 each week.”

John put the increase in demand down to the media talking about therapy more.

“For many years these therapies have been availbale but they have not been spoken of. But there’s so much of it today its breaking into mainstream media.”

Aswell as hypnosis John is trained in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP).

“People say to me how can you really listen the way you do, and I say I leave my life at the door so I can given them 100 per cent.

“My mind is absolutely clear of everything, so I can completely concentrate,” he said.

John said the most common problem he dealt with was anxiety.

“It’s modern life that causes a lot of depression and anxiety because there’s so many expectations today.

“If you don’t have what your neighbours have got, you’re not good enough.”

John said some of the most popuolar hynosis treatments were for quitting smoking and losing weight.

The 49-year-old will be working in a back room offering counselling and therapy, while his shop at the front will sell candles, incence sticks. dream catchers and wind chimes among other things.

“We want to be able to sell more in the shop and we need extra office space becasue we are going to take somebody else on.

“We have outgrown our current premises. It’s not big enough for what we do anymore.”

Before starting up as a psychotherapist, John ran his own bodyshop for repairs in Great Northern Road.

He turned to psychtherpay when he started to feel depressed himself.

“I wasn’t so happy myself and had the feeling things could be a bit better, so I gave myself the tools to understand things a bit better.”

Also based at the old Post Office are Eastwood Town Council, Eastwood police and a registrar service.

John will be opening up on April 22.

There will be a buffet and champagne on offer throughout the day and a ten per cent discount.

Eastwood Mayor Keigh Longdon will cut aribbon at 10am.

John, who plans to recruit an extra therapist and a shop worker is also looking at starting training sessionns in mindfullness and meditation.