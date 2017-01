Here is the weather forecast for today (Saturday, January 7).

A cloudy day for most, with some hill fog persisting across the Derbyshire hills.

Some early fog patches possible and feeling chilly under the cloud.

Maximum temperature 8C.

Some clear spells overnight allowing fog patches to form once again.

A lot of cloud around though, and hill fog persisting over the Derbyshire hills.

Slight frost in rural locations.

Minimum temperature 4C.