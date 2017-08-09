ALERT: Notts residents warned about bogus ‘something for you’ cards

Notts residents are being warned about a new scam which makes use of convincing - but fake - missed delivery cards.

The cards look similar to the ‘something for you’ cards that are typically sent out by Royal Mail to customers who have missed a delivery.

They use the same colour scheme, headings and four-box layout. The only clear difference is that the scammers’ cards do not have the Royal Mail logo on them.

To organise a redelivery the cards urge recipients to call a 0208 number, which is not registered to Royal Mail, which then asks for your details and a consignment number.

The scam has swept parts of the UK and some victims claimed that calling the number has cost them £45.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “The Royal Mail security team is looking into this.

“Customers should check delivery cards very carefully to ensure they are genuine, and remain vigilant.

“Although this card is similar to one of our Something For You cards, the Royal Mail logo is crucially missing.”