Angler hooked without licence after 42 years of fishing

A veteran angler who went fishing without a licence for the first time in four decades was caught by water bailiffs in Retford, a court heard.

Shaun Batchelor, 52, of Harlow Grove, Gedling, admitted the offence at Hallcroft Fishery, on June 10.

In a letter to Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday, he said he had been fishing for 42 years and this was the first time he had been without a licence.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

Anthony Batchelor, 34, of Curzon Street, Netherfield, and Darren Allsop, 35, of Mercia Close, Worksop, were caught on the same day.

They did not respond to the summonses and the verdicts were proved in their absence.

They were each fined £440 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44.

Anthony Flaxman, 20, of Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield, admitted fishing without a licence at L Lake Fishery, in Rainworth, on June 4, and was fined £180 with a £30 surcharge.

Tony Thackery, 31, of North Avenue, Rainworth, and Christopher Wilson, 21, of Birdholme Crescent, Chesterfield, were caught on the same day. but did not respond to the summonses.

They were fined £440 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 each. All defendants were ordered to pay court costs of £127.