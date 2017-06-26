Annesley Woodhouse man’s drug bust after cops raid wrong house

An Annesley Woodhouse man was caught with cannabis after police carried out a search warrant at the wrong address, a court heard.

Dean Keeton’s Fox Street home was searched on May 25, when a small amount of the Class B drug was found.

Keeton, 49, admitted possession of the drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

He told the court that cannabis helped him sleep and calm down, and he had been using it for more than ten years.

Although he had no previous convictions, the court heard he received a fixed penalty notice for possessing the drug in 2013.

He was given a six month conditonal discharge, and must pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.