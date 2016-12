Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Nuthall.

The force received a report from a resident in Philip Avenue to say they had been burgled sometime between 3pm and 5.30pm on December 21.

Jewellery and a watch were taken and a burglar is believed to have entered the house through sliding doors in the ground floor bedroom.

If you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area between these times then please call 101 giving the incident number of 594-21122016.