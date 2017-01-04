Apply for Notts school place this week

Parents whose youngsters are due to start primary school this year have only a few days left to apply for their child’s place in reception class.

Closing date for applications is this Sunday, January 15, for the school year starting in September.

Parents are reminded that if their child attends a school’s foundation unit, nursery class or early years’ group, it does not guarantee that they will get a place at the main school at reception age, and they must still complete an application for a full-time place.

Parents of children currently in year two in an infant school will need to apply for a year three place in a junior or primary school. Children do not automatically transfer from infant to junior/primary school.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s acting service director for education Marion Clay said: “Applying for a place in good time can help to make sure that the whole process run smoothly and this year we’ve also produced a step-by-step ‘how to’ guide on applying online for a primary school place.”

For children who will be five years old between September 1 this year and August 31 2018, parents will soon need to think about applying for a reception year place and deciding which schools to include on their application.

Parents living in Nottinghamshire will need to apply through Nottinghamshire County Council, even if they wish to apply for schools in other local authority areas such as Nottingham or Derbyshire.

Apply online at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions where there is useful information and a ‘how to apply online’ guide.