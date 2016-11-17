Argos employee “systematically” stole iphones in Mansfield

A Sutton man systematically stole nearly £2,000 of high value i-phones from the Argos store where he worked, a court has heard.

Neil Bramley, 26, of Swanson Avenue, Huthwaite, initially pleaded not guilty to theft, but was found guilty after a trial at Mansfield Magistrates Court on November 10.

The court heard he stole a £150 ipod on February 3, a £530 iphone on February 7, and two £619 iphones on February 14 and 18, which were not recovered from the store on Oak Tree Lane, in Mansfield.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said Bramley had major surgery in the past and suffered from blackouts.

Since being dismissed from Argos he had done agency work, she said.

“He has suffered with his health and it has deteriorated significantly,” she said.

District Judge Andrew Meachin said: “I was the trial judge and heard all the evidence over a very long day last week.

“I was satisfied you knew what you were doing. I am pretty sure you were systematically stealing high value i-phones to order to sell on.

“That’s why I think this attracts a custodial sentence.”

Bramley was sentenced to 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, because he had no previous convictions and because of his medical background.

He was ordered to pay £1,936 compensation and £650 court costs, which he must repay at £10 per week.

District Judge Meachin added: “I see no reason why the state should have to fork out for you.”