Art auction at school

Paintings were auctioned off at Brinsley Primary Schoool to raise money for some new iPads.

Children sold paintings to their parents and teachers auctioned off their canvases at an event to raise money last Monday night.

The school receptionist Debbie Shaw said they hosted an auction two years ago, and it was so successful, they decided to do it again.

“We had a proper gavel and did a proper auction,” she said.

“All the parents and children came along to buy the paintings.

“They were all really good. There was no fixed theme, it was just anything aimed at children so we had paintings of unicorns and emojis and all sorts.

“The headteacher, who has an art degree, did one of Spiderman.”

The paintings sold from between £4 and £20, and the school raised £650.