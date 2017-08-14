Asda and Lidl recalling steak bakes and pasties due to glass fragments

The Food Standards Agency has issued a safety notice over the weekend after several baked goods were recalled due to the risk they may contain glass fragments.

Steak slices, Chicken and mushroom slices, minced beef and onion slices, cheese and onion pasties, chicken and bacon slices, chicken tikka slices and sausage and bean slices manufactured by Peter’s Food Service and sold under the Peter’s brand as well as LIDL Chef Select and ASDA brands have been recalled.

The Food Standards Agency notice reads:”Peter's Food Service Ltd recalls several baked meat and vegetarian pasty products because they may contain glass fragments. Products include ASDA, LIDL and Peter's brand products.

“No other Peter's Food Service Ltd batches or products are known to be affected.

“If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.”

The full list of affected products is detailed below:

Product: ASDA 2 Peppered Steak Slices

Pack size: 2 x 150 grams

Use-by date: 19 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Product: ASDA 2 Peppered Steak Slices

Pack size: 2 x 150 grams

Use-by date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 221

Product: ASDA 2 Steak Slices

Pack size: 2 x 150 grams

Use-by date: 19 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Product: ASDA 2 Steak Slices

Pack size: 2 x 150 grams

Use-by date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 221

Product: LIDL Chef Select 2 Chicken and Mushroom Slices

Pack size: 2 x 150 grams

Use-by date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Product: LIDL Chef Select 2 Minced Beef and Onion Slices

Pack size: 2 x 150 grams

Use-by date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Product: Peter's Deli Cheese and Onion Pasty

Pack size: 150 grams

Use-by date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Product: Peter's Cheese and Onion Pasty

Pack size: 150 grams

Use-by date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Product: Peter's Premier Chicken and Bacon Slice

Pack size: 180 grams

Use-by date: 21 August 2017

Batch code: L6 221

Product: Peter's Premier Chicken Tikka Slice

Pack size: 180 grams

Use-by date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Product: Peter's Premier Chicken Tikka Slice

Pack size: 180 grams

Use-by date: 21 August 2017

Batch code: L6 221

Product: Peter's Premier Sausage and Bean Slice

Pack size: 180 grams

Use-by date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Product: Peter's Premier Steak Slice

Pack size: 180 grams

Use-by date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220