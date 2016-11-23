Ban for Blidworth dad who drove home for sick son

A dad who drove home while over the limit after learning his son was ill, told a court he was out of order.

Matthew Paul Berridge, 33, of Dale Lane, Blidworth, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates on Wednesday.

His Audi was stopped on Rugby Road, in Blidworth, at 11.20pm on November 23, after police spotted him speeding.

A breath test revealed he had 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Berridge, who was unrepresented, said “it was out of order” and “it shouldn’t have happened.”

His partner called him to say his son was in ill-health and he decided to drive home in a “serious error of judgement”, he said.

He was fined £369 and ordered to pay a £36 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 12 months.