Ban for Retford drink driver after pub party

A Retford man who drove his partner home from a pub party because her feet were tired from wearing uncomfortable shoes has been banned.

Police stopped Martin Bryan’s red Peugeot 207, on Avon Rise, in the early hours of May 28, and a test revealed he had 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Bryan, 50, of Denman Close, admitted drink driving when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield.

Tom Oates, mitigating, said: “Earlier he and his partner had driven to a pub where there was a party. They planned to walk the fairly short distance home.

“Unfortunately, when they came out in the early hours, his partner of the time said she didn’t fancy walking any further because she was in uncomfortable shoes.”

He said Bryan would not lose his job, but his prospects would be limited while he was disqualified.

He was banned for 17 months, but was offered a rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by a 274 days if he completes it before by July 2019.

He was fined £280, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.