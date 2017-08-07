Bassetlaw electrical items thief was caught “bang to rights”

A Bassetlaw man who stole discarded electrical items from his workplace and sold them on eBay told police he had been caught “bang to rights”, magistrates heard.

Maintenance engineer Stewart McCarthy pilfered £7,200 of goods from Greencore Sandwiches, on Manton Wood Enterprise Park, Worksop, on various dates before July 19.

Prosecutor Rod Chapman said: “The offences came to light because not only were items going missing, but similar items were appearing on eBay for sale.”

Police traced the eBay user ID to McCarthy and interviewed him at his Fallow Close home, in Retford, where he helped officers recover all but £1,902 of the goods.

“In police interview he used the age-old phrase “I am bang to rights. I can’t deny it,”” said Mr Chapman.

McCarthy, 55, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said McCarthy, who had worked at the firm for eight years, “saw an opportunity to make some money from goods that the company was putting in waste bins.”

The court heard McCarthy, whose wife is disabled, had been struggling with finances, but hoped to find a new job in the same field.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: “He was summarily dismissed and his employability in the future will be affected. He has hugely punished himself with this foolishness.”

McCarthy, of previous good character, was given a 12 month community order, with 150 hours of unpaid work.

He must also repay the company £1,902, as well as court costs of £85 and an £85 victim surcharge.