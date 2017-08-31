Search

Beware dognappers in Nottinghamshire

Dog owners are being urged to stay on their guard following a spate of dog thefts across the country.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping said the county was no worse affected than anywhere else but warned dognapping is a growing problem in other parts of the UK – and called for owners to remain vigilant and not to take unnecessary risks.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101.