Beware of fake Amazon email conning shoppers out of hundreds of pounds

A warning has been issued to anyone who uses the online retail giant Amazon.

Action Fraud UK wants people to be aware of a new phishing scam which is doing the rounds on the internet just months before Christmas as shoppers head online to look for gifts.

The new scam is telling customers they have signed up for Amazon Prime membership at a cost of £179 per year.

The official looking email says the free-month’s trial - which all customers get when they sign up - has run out and the subscription needs to be cancelled or payment will start.

Customers are then asked to log in and give their bank details in order to cancel the subscription.

An Action Fraud UK spokesman said: “Don’t give your Amazon login and card details to fraudsters. If in doubt, log in directly.”