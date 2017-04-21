Big crowds expected at first ever Record Store Day in Mansfield

Vinyl junkies, LP lovers and record enthusiasts and are in for a treat as Mansfield hosts it’s FIRST Record Store Day.

At 8am tomorrow (Saturday), big queues are expected outside Vinyl Lounge, in Regent Street, as the shop unveils some seriously rare vinyl for the event.

Record Store Day 2017

Owner Richard Vickerstaff said he expects people from all over the country to be swooping into Mansfield to get their hands hard-to-find vinyl.

Richard, who opened Mansfield’s first independent record shop in 20 years with wife Jo last year, said: “This is an international celebration of vinyl – and it’s the first time Mansfield has been involved.

“It will be a brilliant day. We’ve got rare vinyls, free giveaways and lots of things going off.”

He added: “We have over 300 releases from artists including Bowie, U2, Sex Pistols, Cure, Pink Floyd, Springsteen, T Rex, The Doors, Elvis, Little Mix, Ocean Colour Scene and many more.

Some of the rare vinyl on sale

“There’s also new releases from Ray Davies/Americana, Texas, Steps, Procul Harem, Raveonettes, 2Pac, Maximo Park, Arrested Development and The Jam re-issues All Mod Cons, Setting Sons and Sound Affects.”

Record Store Day is an annual event inaugurated in 2007 and held on one Saturday every April to celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store.

The day brings together fans, artists, and thousands of independent record stores across the world.