Biggest turnouts to date for Remembrance Day

Turnout on Remembrancce Day was bigger than ever before.

More residents than ever packed the streets in both Eastwood and Kimberley to pay their respects to those who gave their lives to save our country.

Kimberley councillor Roy Plumb said the increase in turnout was perhaps due to more publicity nationally, and Eastwood councillor Ken Woodhead said he liked to hope it was down to ‘sheer respect’.

The sun shone as church services were held and groups including the Scouts and Guides paraded through the towns along with dignitaries, soldiers and army veterans.

Short services were held at the memorials, including the cadets cross memorial in Eastwood, and poppy wreaths were laid. Members of the public were then invited back to the respective council offices for tea, coffee and cake.

Kimberley coun Roy Plumb said: “It went very well, it was the busiest we’ve seen it.

“I think Remembrance Day is getting more publicity nowadays.

“It was a lovely event.”

The parade in Kimberley was headed by a World War Two army vehicle.

Two young players from Kimberley Institute Cricket Club, Oscar Blake and Sebastian Hamilton laid a wreath on behalf of all sports players in Kimberley.

Club official Jim Dymond said: “It is never too early to involve youngsters in this ceremony of remembrance.

“They will grow up to understand better the sacrifice made by the young men whose names are engraved on the town’s memorial.”

Councillor Ken Woodhead described the event in Eastwood as “absolutely brilliant.”

“It was tip top. Absolutely brilliant,” he said.

“The best turnout I’ve seen.

“I don’t kinow whether it’s because we’re coming up to the centenery next year, but Eastwood people should be thanked. It was total respect for the army and for the people who died.

“We couldn’t have wished for a better turnout and a better day.”

Eastwood MP Gloria De Piero attended to pay her respects, along with the local police inspector, Steve Wragg.

A service was also held at the memorial cottages and gardens in Eastwood on Saturday.

Over in Nuthall a service took place at the Basil Russell Recreation Ground where the names of fallen soldiers were read out.

Local minister, Rev Andrew Charlesworth, said in his eulogy: “We live in a troubled world where wars, conflicts and acts of terror threaten the lives of everyone.

“We owe so much to our armed forces and to the groups and organisations which try to keep us safe.”