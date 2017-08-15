Bikes and two cars seized as police continue to crack down on illegal off-roading in Ashfield

More vehicles have been seized and warnings issued to riders as a Nottinghamshire Police operation continues to crack down on the illegal and anti-social use of off-road motorbikes and quad bikes.

Operation Incalculability is part of the force's drive to tackle the inconsiderate and dangerous use of such vehicles.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Off Road Motorcycle Team, supported by uniformed officers, have been carrying out patrols in the Ashfield area, stopping and checking vehicles and identifying any offences requiring action.

On Sunday August 13 the operation targeted locations including the Annesley Woods area where officers issued two Section 59 warnings.

Officers also seized two cars and a motorbike on the Huthwaite Industrial Estate.

The bike, which was seized for having no insurance, is now set to be crushed by the Force.

Sergeant Carl Holland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We've had a good amount of success so far with Operation Incalculability but we need more residents to help us clamp down on this nuisance by reporting incidents to us.

"If anyone has any information about people using off-road bikes then please call us on 101.

"We understand the frustration that these off-road bikes cause within our community and we will continue our efforts, in partnership with landowners, to crack down on this anti-social behaviour."