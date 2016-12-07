Blidworth boozer who drove on pavement caught by off-duty cop

An off-duty police officer caught a drink driver after he drove on the pavement and veered on to the wrong side of the road in Blidworth, a court has heard.

Glyn Llewellyn Jenkins, 32, of Main Street, Blidworth, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

His car was seen driving at 20mph before driving up on the pavement for ten metres, and veering into the middle of the road and then travelling on the wrong side.

“The car was moving from one side of the road to the other, narrowly missing parked cars,” said Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting.

Jenkins was stopped on Hillside Road, in Blidworth, on November 20, and the officer confiscated his keys.

A breath test revealed he had 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he had previous convictions for drink driving in April 2006 and November 2010, when he was banned for 36 months.

Yvonne Wragg, mitigating, said Jenkins had been celebrating a friend’s birthday and fell asleep after drinking five pints of beer.

“He realised he needed to get home because he had work the next day and needed to look after his dog,” she said. “Because he felt OK he decided he was fit enough to drive.”

Jenkins admitted having a alcohol problem.

Cheryl Nisbet, of the probation service, said his GP refused to help him with anxiety problems until he addressed his drinking.

“He did the drink driving course in 2010 and it’s clearly not helped,” she said. “When you have someone who is drinking like this, daily, that is unlikely to have much impact.”

He was given a 11 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to undertake a alcohol treatment programme.

Jenkins must also pay £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 36 months.