Boozer lashed out when wife told him marriage was over in Worksop

A Worksop man lashed out when his wife told him his drunken and violent behaviour had led to the end of their marriage, a court heard.

Tomasz Bieliecki punched the front door of his home on Mary Street, Rhodesia, and kicked the rear door of his wife’s Citreon C3, on June 9, when he returned following a row the night before.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said: “She made it clear that things were over and that he was a danger to herself and others.

“He told her he would destroy her and burn the house down with her and the children in it.

“His wife said: “He threatened to kill me while we were arguing at the front door.””

His wife described Bieliecki as “difficult, jealous and possessive“ when he drinks to excess, and said he had “pushed and punched her around on several occasions”.

“He doesn’t like her family or friends and prefers her to stay home. This causes problems when she goes out,” said Mrs Fawcett.

She said Bieliecki’s wife had heard from family that he is seeking help for his alcohol issues and didn’t ask for a restraining order.

Bieliecki, 38, admitted two counts of criminal damage when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Thursday.

David Verity, mitigating, said: “He is ashamed of his behaviour. He had been drinking excessively and that led to arguments and things came to a head on June 9.

“Straightaway after he had been released from the police station he contacted his doctor and has started to get weekly help for the foreseeable future for his alcohol problems.

“He came back to ask her for forgiveness. He had had a drink and another argument started. He lashed out in frustration.

“He hopes that as time goes by the two parties can become reconciled. He has not touched alcohol since.”

The court heard the couple have been married for 11 years, but have known each other for 20, and have two children, aged three and 11.

Bieliecki, who works for a bakery, was fined £230 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.