Boozer put cop in head lock in Mansfield bookies

A boozer put a police officer in a headlock after refusing to leave a Mansfield bookies because he wanted to place a bet, a court heard.

Gavin Kyle Smith, 28, of Thorney Abbey Road, Blidworth, admitted assaulting a police officer when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Police were called to Ladbrooks, on Elm Treet Street, in Mansfield, on the evening of October 18, after complaints he was “drunk and rambling”, said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

“He grabbed the sergeant in a head lock and pulled him to the floor and restrained him,” she said.

“The officer hit him in the face and detained him until other officers could arrive.

“In interview he accepted that he was a bit cheeky. He told them he wouldn’t leave until he had made a bet.”

Smith said his nose was broken during the struggle.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Smith believed the officer was being unlawful when he laid a hand upon him, but accepted later he was wrong.

He said Smith suffered from depression, anxiety and other mental health issues.

“He accepts his amphetamine use is a problem and that his drug use exacerbates his mental health situation,” said Mr Hogarth.

The court heard he was unsuitable for unpaid work, and he was reluctant to undertake a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Smith was given a 12 month community order with 20 sessions of a rehabilitation activity to deal with his drug misuse.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and compensation to the officer of £100, which will be deducted from his benefits.