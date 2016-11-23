Boozer smashed cell toilet after pub row in Retford

A boozer climbed over a beer garden wall in Retford to continue a pub argument then later smashed up a police cell toilet, a court has heard.

Jack Elliot Palmer, 23, of Great North Road, Barnby Moor, admitted using threatening or abusive words and causing criminal damage when he appeared before Mansfield magistrates on Wednesday.

Police were called to Ye Old Sun Inn, on Chapelgate, Retford, and after warning him, took Palmer to Newark police station on November 6.

Neil Hollett, prosecuting, said: “He was shouting, he was drunk, he was being abusive.

“He was thrown out of the pub, but tried to climb back in over the beer garden wall and continued the argument. He then went around the front and tried to get back in.”

Palmer kicked a toilet off the cell wall, the court heard.

Mark Stock, mitigating, said: “He consumed far more alcohol than was good for him. He became embroiled in a verbal altercation which led to him being ejected.

“He tried to re-enter the pub and that brought him into conflict with the door men.

“He kicked the toilet and the cell door because he thought the police might let him out. Of course, the converse is true.”

Palmer was fined £120, with costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30. He was ordered to pay £375 for the damaged toilet.