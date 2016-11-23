Boozy dad smashed into parked car with his kids on back seat

A boozy dad-of-three drove home from the pub with his wife and kids before crashing into a neighbour’s car in Warsop, a court has heard.

Neil Parker-Hubbard, 28, of Appleton Street, admitted drink driving when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

Police were called to his home address at around 10pm on November 11, after a neighbour heard the collision and saw him take two children into his house.

Neil Hollett, prosecuting, said Parker-Hubbard told police he had drunk five pints of beer at a family party in a local pub.

“He said he felt fine but suspected he was over the limit.

“His wife told him he had hit a wing mirror which caused him to lose concentration and crash into the other car.”

A breath test revealed he had 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Matthew Taylor, mitigating, said: “It is something he has never done before. Fortunately there were no injuries. The damage has been resolved through his insurance company.”

He said a ban would not mean he would lose his job as a painter and decorator, but would impact on his ability to do extra work at weekends.

Parker-Hubbard was fined £390 and ordered to pay a £39 victim surcharge with £85 costs. He was banned from driving for 20 months.

He was offered a drink-drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if he completes it before December 19, 2017.