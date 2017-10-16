Boozy driver went the wrong way around Mansfield roundabout

A drink driver who went the wrong way around a roundabout in Mansfield has been banned for 16 months, a court heard.

Italo Stradins’ Citreon Picasso was stopped a short distance away on Bellamy Road, on the afternoon of September 30.

A test revealed he had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Stradins, 50, of Pleasley Springs, Pleasley, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard he was found drunk in charge of a vehicle in June 2016.

Yvonne Wragg, mitigating, said Stradins had recently found a job as a factory worker and had to travel seven miles to work.

On the day of the offence he had drunk a couple of bottles of beer when a friend asked him for a lift, and he agreed because he didn’t feel under the influence.

But he had been out the night before at a birthday, she said.

Regarding the previous offence, she told the court he set up camp for fishing and drank some alcohol before realising that night-fishing was banned at the location.

“He sat in the vehicle drinking while waiting for his daughter to arrive,” said Mrs Wragg.

He was banned from driving for 16 months. He was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the length of the disqualification by 122 days if completed by August 2018.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay court costs of £85, and a government tax of £30.