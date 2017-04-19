Boozy joker nabbed in Mansfield market place

A boozy joker who asked police how many officers it takes to arrest one man got his answer when he was collared for being drunk and disorderly in Mansfield, a court heard,

Kevin Nussey saw police officers arresting another man in the town’s market place, in the early hours of April 2, and asked them: “Haven’t you got anything better to do?”

Officers gave him a notice to leave, but Nussey told them: “I don’t care, I will be back in five minutes,” and refused to go, said Neil Hollett, prosecuting.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: “He accepts that he stuck his nose in where it didn’t need to be. He persisted in being a nuisance.

“He talked his way into being arrested and not going away when he was asked.”

Nussey, 36, of Sycamore Street, Church Warsop, admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

Mr Pridham said Nussey had recently found full-time work.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, which will be added to £909 of outstanding fines.