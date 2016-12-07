Boozy Retford DJ nabbed while speeding ‘ran out of breath’

A Retford DJ told police he had “run out of breath” when they tried to test him for drink driving, a court has heard.

Andrew William Tilbury, 34, of Thoresby Way, admitted failing to provide a speciment and driving without insurance when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police spotted his Ford Focus exceeding the 30mph limit on the A620, in the early hours of November 19.

A roadside test showed he was over the limit, but when he was taken to the police station in Newark for a formal test he failed to provide a speciment, said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

Tilbury, who was unrepresented, told the court he planned to sell the car and had cancelled the insurance.

“I just couldn’t breathe,” he said. “I was actually shaken up. I had already admitted having a few drinks.”

He said he was self-employed in the construction industry and had been returning home after dee-jaying.

He was banned for 18 months and fined £500, with costs of £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.