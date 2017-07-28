Boy knocked over by car in Selston

A boy has been knocked over by a car in Selston.

The collision happened on Nottingham Road at around 6.40pm last night.

A Nottingahmshire Police spokesman said: "The driver of the grey car reportedly got out and checked the boy was OK but left without providing any details.

"Officers are investigating and are appealing to anyone with any information which could help to contact them on 101, quoting incident 759 of July 27."