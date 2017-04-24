BREAKING: Robbers target second Mansfield Woodhouse Post Office in three days, police confirm

Robbers have struck at another Mansfield Woodhouse Post Office today, police have confirmed – the second to be targeted in three days.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police confirmed moments ago that Brown Avenue Post Office was targeted by two masked robbers around 11.30am today.

It is understood the robbers, who were reportedly carrying weapons, fled the scene empty handed. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

A burnt out car was recovered close to the scene, police confirmed.

Detectives have said it is too early to say if this incident is linked to the robbery at the post office on Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, on Saturday.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Officers are currently investigating a reported attempted robbery at a post office in Mansfield Woodhouse.

“It was reported that two males wearing masks entered the property in Brown Avenue just after 11.30am today.

“It is believed that weapons were used but they fled empty handed and no-one was injured.

“They reportedly fled the scene in a dark coloured vehicle.

“A burnt out vehicle was recovered close to the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to ascertain if it is linked to the incident.

“Detectives have said it is too early to say if this incident is linked to a robbery which occurred at the post office on Station Street at Mansfield Woodhouse on Saturday.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 259 of April 24.

At 11.50am on Saturday, two males wearing dark clothing and balaclavas entered the Post Office on Station Street.

They threatened staff and attacked tills before leaving with a quantity of cash.

They made off in a four-door black Peugeot 207 S that had been recently stolen in the local area.