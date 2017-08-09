Brewery gets gold in top beer acolade

Staff at a Giltbrook brewery are celebrating after their beer won a prestigious award in a national competition.

Blue Monkey, which is produced on the Giltbrook Industrial Park on Pentrich Road, won the golden ales category at the Champion Beer of Britain Awards.

The Blue Monkey Brewery has scooped gold in the Golden Ales category of Campaign for Real Ale's prestigious Champion Beer of Britain award. Pictured are head brewer Martin Howard and MD Amanda Robson.

The competition was run by the Campaign for Real Ale, and the seven awards were announced at The Great British Beer Festival in London this week. Blue Monkey won gold for its ‘Infinity’ beer.

Managing director Amanda Robson was at the festival at the Olympic Stadium on Monday to hear the awards announced.

“I remember jumping up in the air. It was fabulous,” she said. “It’s a great achievement. It means we have got consistent beer which is why pubs and people buy from us.

“It’s great testament. I have a great team behind me and we have great hoppy beers.”

Ms Robson is hoping the award will make way for further success.

“We are hoping it will promote the ale, not only as our core range beer UK-wise, but we would love to get it into bottles in the supermarkets.

“We have got a step up from other breweries now.”

Infinity is a golden ale brewed with citra hops from the US. The award comes after a year of local tasting panels and regional heats resulting in the best beers from across the UK being invited to compete at the Great British Beer Festival.

Blue Monkey was the only brewery in the country to be entered into three of the seven categories. Final judging was held at the beer festival which will see more than 50,000 people visit to sample from more than 900 beers, ciders, perries and wines.

Nick Boley, CAMRA’s national director said: ”Congratulations to Blue Monkey for winning one of the highest beer accolade in the country. The judges were particularly impressed with its light hoppy flavour.”

For the full results visit gbbf.org.uk.