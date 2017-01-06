Broxtowe slacking in food standard ratings

Broxtowe's cafe's and restaurants have been placed at the bottom of a list of the county's best performing hygiene ratings.

The district had the lowest number of establishments with a four or five rating with 82.89 per cent, and four per cent had a score of zero, one or two - meaning it had more low scorers that Rushcliffe, Ashfield, Newark & Sherwood, and Bassetlaw.

The research of Food Standards Agency statistics revealed that Ashfield has the highest proportion of top-scoring food establishments in the Nottinghamshire, with 94 per cent - one of the best scores in the country.

The county struggled to keep up with areas in Derbyshire, including Bolsover where 96 per cent of establishments scored a four or five, and South Derbyshire, which had the highest score in the study.

London Boroughs performed worse than any other area, with Ealing, Newham, and Harrow being the worst overall.

The area with the highest proportion of zero ratings was Birmingham with 4.7 per cent of it's 1,249 cafe and restaurants getting the worst possible score.

LoveMyVouchers.co.uk carried out the most in depth study yet into food hygiene ratings for restaurants and cafes in the United Kingdom.

The company said: "In order to find out which areas of the country are doing the best when it comes to meeting the health and safety standards set out by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), we looked at the ratings that businesses have been awarded through the inspections carried out by local authorities under the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme.

"The statistics have revealed some very interesting results."

(The report does not include Scotland, which has a seperate raiting system, and pubs serving food were not included in the study.)