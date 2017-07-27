Bulwell man jailed after fifth breach of restraining order

A Bulwell man who harassed a woman in Hucknall after breaching a restraining order for the fifth time has been jailed.

Nathan Somerfield, 40, of Springhead Court, admitted approaching the woman on July 21, after he was banned by a restraining order imposed on June 23.

Nottingham magistrates heard that between June 9 and 13, he continually sent “distressing text messages”, and went to her address in Kirkby, on more than one occasion.

A 12 week suspended sentence was activated, and two weeks were added for the breach, by magistrates on July 26. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.