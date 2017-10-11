Calls for road changes to be  re-designed

A businessowner in Kimberley is calling for works carried out on the road outside his property to be investigated.

Kevin Tanner, who runs a business in Eastwood Road, wants the changes to the road layout near his business looked at again and re-designed.

Nottinghamshire County Council spent £25,000 taking away parking bays outside four businesses, widening the pavemebnt and installing bollards.

But Mr Tanner, along with other businbess owners, used the bays for deliverires and to unload equipenmnt, and they say the changes are ‘unsightly’.

They campaigned to stop the works going ahead – and now they are calling for a re-design of the road.

Mr Tanner, owner of Kevin Tanner Photography, said: “The council waggons have rolled in and created a new road layout complete with raised kerb, 15 chunky concrete bollards and a horrible wide pavement.

“They haven’t even supplied additional parking which they said they would look at.

“This new road layout makes this junction look like an inner city. Locally, it’s only Morrisons Supermarket at Eastwood that has these types of ugly bollards to protect their cash machines.

“It looks like a centre reservation. People actually stop us in the street and say ‘what is all this about? Everybody comments on it. It’s not in-keeping with the area.

“People in Kimberley seem to want to save old buildings like Gilthill School and Truman Street Chapel and keep it countrified - but no one seems to be interested in this.

“Was this money well spent? And at a time when money was tight,” he said.

The council carried out the work in April this year.

The business owners campaiged for two years to stop the work going ahead. They got a 100-strong signature petition and even logged a complaint with the council Obudsman.

They said their businesses would suffer if the work went ahead.

But the council insisted the work was necessary, saying accidents had happened at the nearby Maws Lane junction due to cars in the bays causing poor visability.

Mr Tanner refutes the council’s reasons and says the four accidents that have happened in the last four years have been the result of an increase in traffic because of the retail park.

Jacqui Stanford’s wedding dress shop and an Indian takeaway, Kimberley Spice, were among other businesses affected.

Mr Tanner is now left having to lug heavy equipment, which can get damaged in the rain, all the way from the other end of Awsworth Lane where there are no double yellow lines.

xx from Nottinghamshire County Council said: “