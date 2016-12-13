Campaigning teen is ‘Myles’ ahead

A Hucknall teenager who campaigns tirelessly for people with disabilities has been honoured by the Prime Minister.

Despite living with cerebral palsy and a rare brain disorder, 17 year-old Myles Sketchley has travelled across Europe compiling a guide to wheelchair accessible attractions – from caravanning in Blackpool, to exploring Paris on the Eurostar.

Myles is the latest recipient of a Point of Light award, which recognises outstanding individual volunteers, people who are making a change in their community and inspiring others.

On Monday PM Theresa May said: “Your work supporting young people with disabilities is fantastic. As an ambassador for ‘Strongbones’ you are providing practical advice as well as inspiring others to lead full and active lives.”

Myles said: “I am so happy to have been chosen for one of these special awards. I couldn’t believe it when my mum and dad told me the amazing news.

“I love the work I do for Strongbones as it’s such a special charity and it helps all of my friends who have got disabilities. It’s a lovely feeling knowing that I can help them in any way I can.

“I love finding out lots of new information that can help children with disabilities and sharing it to hopefully make their life a little bit easier.

“I feel like I have just got the best Christmas present ever winning this award and I’m going to love being able to share it with all my Strongbones family.”

Myles is the 632nd winner of the Points of Light award which was first established by President George H. W. Bush.

To nominate someone, people should write to the PM at 10 Downing Street.