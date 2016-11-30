CCTV appeal over Eastwood robbery

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Eastwood.

The suspect entered Johnsons Newsagents in Nottingham Road with a knife and threatened a staff member to put money into a bag before walking out of the shop with the cash.

It happened at about 6.25am on Sunday 27 November 2016.

The offender was wearing high-visibility orange trousers and a creamish coloured Puffa jacket with fur around the hood.

Anyone who has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 165 of 27 November, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.