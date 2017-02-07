CCTV IMAGES: Police appeal after washing powder thefts in Amber Valley

Police have issued CCTV stills of a man they would like to speak after alleged thefts of washing powder in two Amber Valley supermarkets.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “Our officers who are investigating two thefts from shops have released images of a man, who is thought to be the same person that they would like to speak to in connection with their enquiries.”

On Wednesday, January 25 at 7.55pm a man entered the Co-op on Station Road in Langley Mill. He allegedly took washing detergent from the shelf and left without paying.

On Thursday, January 26 at 7.10pm a man who is believed to be the same man walked into the One Stop on Market Place in Heanor and took washing powder and dishwasher tablets and then left the store without making payment.

Officers would like to identify the man in the images. Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Adam Podam or PC Gareth James on 101 quoting reference number 17000038215 or 17000035784.