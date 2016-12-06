Classical treatment for top Bowie albuims at RCH

Charles Hazlewood bring his project celebrating the life of David Bowie to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Monday, December 12, from 7.30pm.

Few can argue that two of Bowie’s finest moments were his Heroes and Low albums. It therefore feels appropriate to plunge deep back into his back catalogue and present these two albums, re-expressed and reasserted by the great Philip Glass, an artist whom Bowie cited as a massive influence on his own work.

The Heroes symphony (composed 1996) and Low symphony (1992) both use key elements key elements from Bowie (and Eno’s) seminal albums from the mid-70s.

During that period, David and Brian were attempting to extend the normal definition of pop and rock and roll. In a series of innovative recordings in which influences of world music, experimental ‘avant-garde’ are felt, they were re-defining the language of music in ways that can be heard even today. Glass achieved something of a real collaboration between his music and theirs, treating the themes of the albums very much as if they were his own and allowing their transformations to follow his own compositional technique.

This intense yet celebratory symphonic journey, conducted by the award-winning Charles Hazlewood with a 42-piece orchestra, takes the musical essence of Bowie’s Heroes and Low albums and re-expresses them through Glass’s un-mistakable and hypnotic brand of alchemy to produce a night of reflection and wonder.

The Paraorchestra and Friends is grateful to Hauser & Wirth Somerset for sponsoring this project.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.