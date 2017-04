Here is the weather forecast for today (Sunday, April 2).

Generally cloudy at first, with scattered mainly light showers.

Cloud will slowly break during the morning, with any showers dying out during the afternoon, leaving a dry end to the afternoon with sunny spells and light winds. Maximum Temperature 15C.

Long clear spells will develop in the west, allowing the odd mist or fog patch to form along with a ground frost in places.

Further east will remain cloudy.

Minimum Temperature 2C.