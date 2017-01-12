Cocaine addict stole Xmas gift sets to feed 11-year habit

A Mansfield woman stole Christmas gifts sets to feed an 11-year cocaine habit, a court heard.

Alice Hose, 28, of Hibbert Road, admitted stealing the sets, alcohol and sweets from JTF Wholesale, in Mansfield Woodhouse, on September 28 and 29, last year.

“She told police she sold the items to buy cocaine and had a £20 to £30 cocaine habit,” said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

She had a previous conviction for possession of cocaine in February 2016.

Simon King, mitigating, said Hose was a victim of “extensive domestic violence” and had been living on the streets at the time of the thefts.

District Judge Andrew Mechin said: “It is clear you have issues in your background. Nonetheless you’re aware of the consequences of your actions.

“The court can help you as well as punish you. Next time you will go through the doors to prison.”

He gave Hose as 12-month community order with six days of a rehabilitation activity, and a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

She was ordered to pay £120 compensation and £85 court costs.