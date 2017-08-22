Concerns grow for missing Notts teen

A 15-year-old girl is missing and police are concerned for her safety.

Amaree Ross has not been seen since Monday, August 21.

A spokesman for Notts police said: “Officers are concerned for her safety. Amaree is mixed race, around 5ft 2ins, of a slim build and has ginger afro hair which she often wears in a bun.

“She was last seen wearing a grey hoody, black leggings and grey boots, carrying a big black bag in Hyson Green, Nottingham.”

If you have seen Amaree or know where she might be, please call us on 101 quoting incident number 1017 of 21 August 2017, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.