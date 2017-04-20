Conservatives pledge biggest fight for Mansfield votes since the 80s

The Tory party will be working harder to win Mansfield votes this election than they have since the 80s, one MP has said.

Robert Jenrick MP has said today that Mansfield is a constituency the Conservative Party will be working “very hard” to win off Labour in the snap general election on June 8.

Mr Jenrick, Conservative MP for Newark, said: “Mansfield is a constituency the Tory Party will be working very hard to win.

“Many local people tell us Labour have taken the constituency for granted for too long and have done very little for people living in the area.

“We will be fighting harder for Mansfield this election than we have since the 80s.”

Mr Jenrick said the Conservatives would be fielding a “strong candidate”, adding that high profile Tory cabinet ministers will be visiting Mansfield ahead of the election.

Mr Jenrick, who confirmed that he is seeking re-selection to defend his seat, said: “I’m not taking anything for granted.

“I will be heading out and meeting as many constituents as possible. The main message I will be delivering is all the progress we have made locally, especially on education and roads.”

On the subject of the election expenses scandal enveloping the Tory’s, Mr Jenrick said: “It doesn’t have anything to do with my campaign.

“Nottinghamshire Police previously issued a statement to say they are not investigating any offences relating to the Newark election.”

Conservative MP for Sherwood, Mark Spencer, said today that the scandal was “not something that concerns me at all”.

A string of Conservative MPs and officials could be charged with electoral fraud just days before the general election.

They are accused of breaching spending limits by sending activists to key seats and reporting their expenses as part of national campaign spend – rather than constituency spend which has a lower limit.

Prosecutors are set to announce their decisions on whether to bring charges on up to 24 MPs at the end of next month.

The CPS declined to say which constituencies are involved, but said files had been received from Nottinghamshire Police, as well as forces in Derbyshire, Avon and Somerset, Cumbria, Devon and Cornwall, Gloucestershire, Greater Manchester, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Staffordshire, West Mercia, West Midlands, West Yorkshire, and London’s Metropolitan force.