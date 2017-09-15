Cost of being a top flight football fan revealed

Dedicated football fans fork out more cash on their teams in a single season than they do on holidays, engagement and wedding rings or their children’s birthdays, according to new research.
PromotionalCodes.org.uk have compiled the average cost of following a Premier League team for a whole season, discovering that supporters spend a whopping £1920 a season supporting their club – over £800 more than they’re likely to spend on an engagement ring.
Almost Done!
Registering with Eastwood Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.