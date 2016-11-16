Search

Council cake sale for cancer support

Employees at Broxtowe Borough Council took their tea break with a difference as they hosted a charity cake sale, which raised £322.73 for Prostate Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support. Broxtowe Mayor, councillor Graham Harvey, said: “Cake sales are such a simple idea but they really do help raise a lot of money. I’m delighted with the amount raised and it couldn’t have been done without the fantastic support of our employees.”