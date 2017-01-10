Search

Council U-turn to save Edgewood Leisure Centre

Edgewood Leisure Centre in Hucknall

Edgewood Leisure Centre in Hucknall

0
Have your say

Ashfield council says there are no plans “to close or make changes” to how Edgewood Leisure Centre in Hucknall is run.

Component:1.8326766.1484056445, , ,$mergedBody